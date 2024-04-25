Is pop music now too reliant on gossip?

Taylor Swift's new album has prompted a flurry of speculation over who she is referring to in her songs

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's personal life has long been a source of intrigue to her many fans
(Image credit: Don Arnold / TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK
published

As the internet continues to dissect Taylor Swift's latest album, its litany of metaphors and coded references to her personal life and previous relationships is coming under particular scrutiny.

With "The Tortured Poets Department" Swift has provided her fans with "information to piece together the story of someone they feel invested in personally as well as artistically", said Emily Bootle on the i news site.

Taylor Swift Music Pop Music
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

