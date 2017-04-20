10 things you need to know today: April 20, 2017

White House denies 'armada' claim was attempt to bluff North Korea

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday denied that the Trump administration misled the public last week by saying it was sending an aircraft carrier battle group to waters near North Korea to serve as a deterrent, when the ships were actually on the way to participate in joint maneuvers with Australia. The vessels now are heading toward the Sea of Japan. "The president said that we have an armada going toward the [Korean Peninsula]. That is fact. It happened. It is happening, rather," Spicer said. Administration officials blamed communications glitches for creating the impression that the battle group was rushing toward North Korea as tensions rose over the regime's missile and nuclear weapons programs. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and other lawmakers called the communications breakdown "troubling," and critics in South Korea said it would be difficult to trust Trump after he left the impression that he was "bluffing" in a moment of crisis.