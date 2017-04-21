10 things you need to know today: April 21, 2017

UC-Berkeley reverses decision, invites Ann Coulter to speak

The University of California, Berkeley, on Thursday reversed its decision to cancel a speech by Ann Coulter, inviting the controversial conservative pundit to campus on May 2. A day earlier, university administrators had scrapped the scheduled April 27 appearance because they could not guarantee participants' safety if riots broke out, as they did in February when right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos tried to speak on campus. Coulter responded to the earlier decision by saying she would come anyway, even if she had to speak off campus, but she did not immediately say whether she would accept the invitation to come later. The two student groups that were to host Coulter, the Berkeley College Republicans and BridgeUSA, said they were angry that the university balked at Coulter's appearance, because they had scheduled the event to end by mid-afternoon to avoid trouble, at the school's request.