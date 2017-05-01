10 things you need to know today: May 1, 2017

Congressional negotiators reach a deal to prevent a shutdown

Congressional leaders reached a deal late Sunday to keep the government funded through September, all but ending the possibility of a government shutdown next weekend. The $1 trillion spending agreement followed weeks of negotiations nearly disrupted by President Trump's call for including money to start building his promised wall on the Mexican border. The deal includes concessions to both parties. It includes $295 million to help Puerto Rico continue making Medicaid payments, and also includes increases in energy and science funding Trump wants to cut — both policies Democrats had demanded. It also includes $12.5 billion in new military spending and $1.5 billion more for border security requested by Republicans, although that money must be spent on technology and repairs to existing fencing and other infrastructure, not Trump's wall. The deal came two days after Congress passed a stopgap spending measure to keep federal agencies funded for a week so the spending packaged could be finalized. The House and the Senate are expected to vote on the agreement by Thursday.