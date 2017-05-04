10 things you need to know today: May 4, 2017

Obama unveils drawings of planned presidential library

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveiled plans for the Obama presidential library in South Side Chicago. Barack Obama, speaking in an auditorium in Chicago, said he hoped the Obama Presidential Center, a stone and glass complex on Lake Michigan, would be a center of activity, not just a big building with kids "getting dragged to it for a field trip." "What we wanted was something that was alive," Obama said, "and that was a hub for the community and for the city and for the country." Obama said he wanted the library to have a children's play area to encourage local families to come, and a community garden for school kids. The $500 million project is expected to be completed in 2021.