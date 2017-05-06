10 things you need to know today: May 6, 2017

Macron campaign hacked on eve of French runoff

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is the subject of a "massive and coordinated hacking operation," his campaign said Friday evening, an attack timed in advance of Sunday's runoff vote between Macron, the centrist frontrunner, and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. Some 14.5 gigabytes of content in about 70,000 files were leaked, including emails, business documents, and more. The Macron campaign says falsified files were mixed among the real ones "to create confusion and misinformation," comparing the attack to allegations of Russian attempts to manipulate the U.S. presidential election. Le Pen's staff said they have also been subject to "regular and targeted attacks," a claim that has not been independently confirmed.