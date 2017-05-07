10 things you need to know today: May 7, 2017

Reporters prohibited at Kushner investment events in China

Journalists were banned from two investment and immigration events in China featuring Nicole Kushner Meyer, the sister of Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and the son-in-law of President Trump. One event was in Beijing on Saturday and the other in Shanghai on Sunday; both invited wealthy Chinese citizens to invest at least $500,000 in Kushner development projects so they could obtain an EB-5 investor visa to the United States. Attendees were urged to invest sooner than later in case the Trump administration made that visa more difficult to obtain. In Beijing, reporters were initially allowed to observe the event but then ejected. An organizer told The Washington Post journalists must leave because, "This is not the story we want." In Shanghai the next day, reporters were not allowed to enter the publicly advertised "private event."