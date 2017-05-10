10 things you need to know today: May 10, 2017

Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

President Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday over his handling of the investigation into the private email server Hillary Clinton used when she was secretary of state. The dismissal came as Comey led the investigation into whether Trump aides colluded with Russia in its effort to interfere in last year's election, and Democrats said Comey's ouster could derail the investigation, with some demanding a special prosecutor to see it through. In a letter to Comey, Trump said he made the decision at the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and it would take "new leadership" to restore "public trust and confidence" in the agency. "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau," Trump wrote to Comey. Earlier Tuesday, the FBI corrected a line in Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill, saying in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Clinton aide Huma Abedin had only forwarded a few emails from the server to her husband, not "hundreds and thousands" as Comey had said.