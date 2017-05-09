10 things you need to know today: May 9, 2017

Trump advisers propose stepping up fight against Taliban

Top military and foreign policy advisers to President Trump have proposed sending more troops to Afghanistan and returning the U.S. to a war footing against the Taliban. The U.S. has 8,400 soldiers in the country to aid and train Afghan forces now, and Trump's advisers are suggesting boosting that by as many as 5,000 more troops to help break a stalemate and pressure the resurgent Islamist group into negotiating with the Afghan government. Trump has not yet approved the new strategy, which came out of a review Trump demanded to turn around worsening security problems in Afghanistan so the U.S. can "start winning" again. The new policy would let the Pentagon, not the White House, determine what the U.S. troop strength should be in Afghanistan, and give military leaders greater flexibility in targeting the Taliban with airstrikes. Trump's decision on how to proceed is expected before a May 25 NATO summit in Brussels.