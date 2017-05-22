10 things you need to know today: May 22, 2017

Trump arrives in Israel after Saudi speech denouncing 'Islamic extremism'

President Trump delivered a high-profile address in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, calling on Muslim nations to do more to fight "the crisis of Islamic extremism." Trump urged Muslim nations to join forces with the U.S. in the fight against terrorists. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations," Trump said, using terms sharply different from his harsh campaign rhetoric about Muslims. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people, all in the name of religion — people that want to protect life and want to protect their religion. This is a battle between good and evil." On Monday, Trump moved on to Israel, where he will meet separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aiming to restart the stalled peace process.