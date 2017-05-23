10 things you need to know today: May 23, 2017

Supreme Court rules North Carolina redistricting improperly focused on race

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected two congressional districts redrawn by North Carolina's Republican-led legislature after the 2010 census, ruling that the lawmakers had relied too heavily on race. Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the majority opinion that North Carolina had used race in its effort to "reshuffle" voters among districts in a way that reduced the influence of minority voters. GOP lawmakers argued that they were trying to draw maps for maximum partisan advantage, but had intended no racial discrimination. The justices unanimously rejected one of the districts, but split 5-3 on the other, with conservative Justice Clarence Thomas joining the four liberal justices in ruling that it was a case of racial redistricting. The court's newest justice, Neil Gorsuch, did not take part in the decision because the court heard arguments before he was sworn in. "Today's ruling sends a stark message to legislatures and governors around the country: Racial gerrymandering is illegal and will be struck down in a court of law," said former Attorney General Eric Holder, who is part of a Democratic redistricting reform effort.