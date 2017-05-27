10 things you need to know today: May 27, 2017

Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert

Singer Ariana Grande said Friday she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to help the victims of the Monday attack at her show that left 22 dead and dozens injured. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder, and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," she said in a statement. "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."