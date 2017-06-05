10 things you need to know today: June 5, 2017

Putin calls allegations of Russian election meddling nonsense

Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC's Megyn Kelly in an interview broadcast Sunday that U.S. intelligence agencies have produced no "direct proof of Russian interference in the presidential election." Putin called Kelly's questions in the debut episode of the former Fox News star's new show, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, a "load of nonsense." He also said he barely spoke to Michael Flynn, President Trump's ousted former national security adviser, at a December 2015 dinner to celebrate the Russian TV network RT (Russia Today). Putin and Flynn are shown sitting next to each other at the event in a widely circulated photo. "I made my speech. Then we talked about some other stuff. And I got up and left," Putin said. "I didn't even really talk to him ... That's the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn." Flynn was paid $45,000 to speak at the dinner. Michael McFaul, U.S. ambassador to Moscow from 2012 to 2014, said Putin was being disingenuous. "Flynn was considered a close Trump adviser," he said. "Why else would they want him there?"