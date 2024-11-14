Cheese wheels
This week's question: British police are hunting for a gang of crooks who stole 24 tons of artisanal cheddar — worth about $390,000 — from a high-end London cheese shop. If Hollywood were to make a crime caper about this fine cheese robbery, what title should it give the movie?

