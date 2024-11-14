The Week contest: Cheese heist
This week's question: British police are hunting for a gang of crooks who stole 24 tons of artisanal cheddar — worth about $390,000 — from a high-end London cheese shop. If Hollywood were to make a crime caper about this fine cheese robbery, what title should it give the movie?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Demotivational coach
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Cheese heist" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 29 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
