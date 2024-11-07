The Week contest: Demotivational coach
This week's question: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said his team feels "zero pressure" to repeat last year's championship season because "we're all going to be dead soon, and it doesn't matter anymore." If Mazzulla were to write a leadership book about his less-than-motivational style, what should it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Airport goodbyes
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Demotivational coach" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 22 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
