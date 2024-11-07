Joe Mazzulla
Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics
(Image credit: Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said his team feels "zero pressure" to repeat last year's championship season because "we're all going to be dead soon, and it doesn't matter anymore." If Mazzulla were to write a leadership book about his less-than-motivational style, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Airport goodbyes

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸