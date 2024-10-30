People hugging
People hug at the departure gate
(Image credit: AzmanJaka / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: A New Zealand airport is now mandating time limits for farewell hugs at its passenger drop-off zone to keep traffic flowing smoothly. In seven or fewer words, come up with a message for a warning sign tactfully informing travelers and their loved ones to keep goodbyes short.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Haunted profits

