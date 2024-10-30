The Week contest: Airport goodbyes
This week's question: A New Zealand airport is now mandating time limits for farewell hugs at its passenger drop-off zone to keep traffic flowing smoothly. In seven or fewer words, come up with a message for a warning sign tactfully informing travelers and their loved ones to keep goodbyes short.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Haunted profits
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Airport goodbyes" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 15 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 8. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'We shouldn't be surprised that crypto is back'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How the national debt affects your finances
Rachel Reeves has changed the rules, but why does that matter?
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Could 'adult dorms' save city downtowns?
Today's Big Question 'Micro-apartments' could relieve office vacancies and the housing crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 19 - 25 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Haunted profits
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - November 1, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 1, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - November 1, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 1, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 12 - 18 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: AI concerto
Puzzles and Quizzes A musician holds their cello on stage
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published