The Week contest: Haunted profits
This week's question: Running a haunted house can be a scary business, a recent Wall Street Journal story noted, with 60 percent of new fright sites failing within three years. If a haunted house mogul were to write a book on the art of turning customers' screams into healthy profits, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: AI concerto
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Haunted profits" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 8 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 1. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
