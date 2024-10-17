The Week contest: AI concerto
This week's question: A three-armed robot conductor called MAiRA Pro S recently made its debut performance, leading an all-human orchestra in the German city of Dresden. If a composer were to rewrite a famous piece of classic music especially for this machine maestro, what should the bot-friendly work be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Goat runner
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "AI concerto" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 1 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Trump blames migrants for the housing crisis. Experts aren't so sure.
Talking Points Migrants need housing. They also build it.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 5 - 11 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Goat runner
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - October 18, 2024
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 18, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 18, 2024
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 18, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 28 September - 4 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 11, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 11, 2024
By The Week US Published