The Week contest: Goat runner
This week's question: A goat on a Newfoundland farm broke free from its tether so that it could join a passing half-marathon, and trotted alongside the runners for 2.5 miles before being caught by its owners. If Hollywood were to make a sports drama about a goat that dreams of achieving athletic greatness, what could the film be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Beauty betterment
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Goat runner" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
