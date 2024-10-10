Goat
A goat walks along a road
This week's question: A goat on a Newfoundland farm broke free from its tether so that it could join a passing half-marathon, and trotted alongside the runners for 2.5 miles before being caught by its owners. If Hollywood were to make a sports drama about a goat that dreams of achieving athletic greatness, what could the film be titled?

