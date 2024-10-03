This week's question: A new study has found that people who are described as being kind or generous are typically rated as more attractive than those labeled as funny or smart. In seven or fewer words, come up with a catchy PSA message that might entice otherwise shallow people to look better by behaving better.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.