The Week contest: Beauty betterment
This week's question: A new study has found that people who are described as being kind or generous are typically rated as more attractive than those labeled as funny or smart. In seven or fewer words, come up with a catchy PSA message that might entice otherwise shallow people to look better by behaving better.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Unclothed biking
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Beauty betterment" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 18 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Jack Smith filing details Jan. 6 case against Trump
Speed Read The special counsel's newly unsealed brief argues Trump is not immune from prosecution and gives new details on his efforts to overturn the election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How Trump's 'dark' rhetoric could motivate undecided voters
Talking Points 'This is a dark — this a dark speech,' Trump said in Wisconsin
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 3, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - differences, similarities, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 21 - 27 September
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 4, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 4, 2024
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine printables - October 4, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 4, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Unclothed biking
Puzzles and Quizzes A cyclist rides a bike in the United Kingdom
By The Week US Last updated
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 - 20 September
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - September 27, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 27, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - September 27, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 27, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Coworker email
Puzzles and Quizzes A group of people hiking
By The Week US Last updated