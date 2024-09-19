The Week contest: Coworker email
This week's question: A worker on a corporate hiking retreat in the Colorado Rockies had to be rescued after his colleagues allegedly left him stranded on a mountain overnight. In seven or fewer words, write a subject line for an email the abandoned office worker might send to his colleagues on his first day back at work.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Half house
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Coworker email" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 4 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
