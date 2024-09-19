A group of people
(Image credit: Molchanovdmitry / Getty Images)
This week's question: A worker on a corporate hiking retreat in the Colorado Rockies had to be rescued after his colleagues allegedly left him stranded on a mountain overnight. In seven or fewer words, write a subject line for an email the abandoned office worker might send to his colleagues on his first day back at work.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Half house

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

