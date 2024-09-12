The Week contest: Half house
This week's question: The remaining half of a tiny, one-bedroom bungalow in Southern California that was smashed by a falling tree is on the market for $499,999. In seven or fewer words, come up with a real-estate listing that will entice buyers to make an offer on this extremely open-plan property.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pay wedding
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Half house" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 27 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
