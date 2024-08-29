The Week contest: Pay wedding
This week's question: A Houston groom has gone viral after fuming online about how his friends and family are refusing to pay a $450 entry fee for his upcoming wedding. In seven or fewer words, come up with a diplomatic RSVP message that a guest might send to explain why they will not be shelling out to attend the nuptials.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Hobbyhorse movie
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Pay wedding" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
