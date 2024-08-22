This week's question: A group of teen and pre-teen girls recently staged the first U.S. championship competition in hobbyhorse riding — in which participants leap over obstacles while astride a stick fabric horsehead — in a Michigan school gym. If Hollywood were to make a movie about a young rider's quest for hobbyhorse glory, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Hobbyhorse movie" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 6-Sept. 13 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug 30. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.