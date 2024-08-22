The Week contest: Hobbyhorse movie
This week's question: A group of teen and pre-teen girls recently staged the first U.S. championship competition in hobbyhorse riding — in which participants leap over obstacles while astride a stick fabric horsehead — in a Michigan school gym. If Hollywood were to make a movie about a young rider's quest for hobbyhorse glory, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Streaming pittance
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Hobbyhorse movie" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 6-Sept. 13 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug 30. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Why Kamala Harris is downplaying her gender
In the Spotlight A shift from Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
US job growth revised downward
Speed Read The US economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than first reported
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden nudges Netanyahu on Gaza cease-fire
Speed Read The US is pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and hostage release deal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 10 – 16 August
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Streaming pittance
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - August 23, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 23, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - August 23, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 23, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 3 - 9 August
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - August 16, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 16, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - August 16, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 16, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Champagne treasure
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published