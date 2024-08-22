Competitors run a celebratory lap after placing in the Barrel Racing event at the US Hobby Horse Championships 2024 on August 10, 2024
(Image credit: Rebecca Simonov for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: A group of teen and pre-teen girls recently staged the first U.S. championship competition in hobbyhorse riding — in which participants leap over obstacles while astride a stick fabric horsehead — in a Michigan school gym. If Hollywood were to make a movie about a young rider's quest for hobbyhorse glory, what would it be titled?

