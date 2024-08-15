This week's question: The streaming era has been far from lucrative for musicians, with major platforms paying out an average of only $0.0046 each time a song is streamed. If a classic rock or pop act were to write a song about the lousy economics of streaming, what should the song be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Champagne treasure

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Streaming pittance" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 30 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.