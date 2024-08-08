The Week contest: Champagne treasure

This week's question: Divers exploring a 170-year-old shipwreck in the Baltic Sea have discovered cases of Champagne that may still be drinkable. In seven or fewer words, come up with some possible tasting notes for these nearly two-century-old bottles of bubbly.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Champagne treasure" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 23 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.