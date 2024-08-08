The Week contest: Champagne treasure

This week's question: Divers exploring a 170-year-old shipwreck in the Baltic Sea have discovered cases of Champagne that may still be drinkable. In seven or fewer words, come up with some possible tasting notes for these nearly two-century-old bottles of bubbly.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Chimp chat

