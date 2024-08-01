The Week contest: Chimp chat
This week's question: Chimps have been observed in the wild carrying on brief conversations using hand gestures, exchanging up to seven consecutive signs for commands such as "stop it," or "groom me." If a tech firm were to design a WhatsApp-style messaging service for chatty primates, what name could it give the app?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Tattoo prediction
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Chimp chat" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 16 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug 9. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
