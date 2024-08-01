Chimpanzees
Three chimpanzees sit together
This week's question: Chimps have been observed in the wild carrying on brief conversations using hand gestures, exchanging up to seven consecutive signs for commands such as "stop it," or "groom me." If a tech firm were to design a WhatsApp-style messaging service for chatty primates, what name could it give the app?

