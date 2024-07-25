The Week contest: Tattoo prediction

This week's question: An English soccer fan said he had "no regrets" after getting "England Euro 2024 winners" tattooed on his leg — two days before the team lost to Spain in the Euro final. In seven or fewer words, come up with another message for a tattoo about a recent event that might not stand the test of time.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Tattoo prediction" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 9 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.