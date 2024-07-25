The Week contest: Tattoo prediction

Fans of England
A fan points to his England tattoo on his arm prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match
(Image credit: Stu Forster / Getty Images)
By
published
inpuzzles and quizzes

This week's question: An English soccer fan said he had "no regrets" after getting "England Euro 2024 winners" tattooed on his leg — two days before the team lost to Spain in the Euro final. In seven or fewer words, come up with another message for a tattoo about a recent event that might not stand the test of time.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: UFO car 

