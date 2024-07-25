The Week contest: Tattoo prediction
This week's question: An English soccer fan said he had "no regrets" after getting "England Euro 2024 winners" tattooed on his leg — two days before the team lost to Spain in the Euro final. In seven or fewer words, come up with another message for a tattoo about a recent event that might not stand the test of time.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: UFO car
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Tattoo prediction" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 9 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Escape seaside in Newport, Rhode Island
The Week Recommends For the quintessential New England experience, head to the Classic Coast
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The long-awaited return of the college football video game
In the Spotlight EA Sports' 'College Football 25' is the first installment of the series in 11 years
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: July 25, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 13 - 19 July
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - July 26, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 26, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 26, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 26, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: UFO car
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 6 - 12 July
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - July 19, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 19, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Ant doctors
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 19, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 19, 2024
By The Week US Published