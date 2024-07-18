This week's question: An Indiana mechanic who remodeled his car to look like a flying saucer was recently stopped by bemused police on his way to a UFO festival in Roswell, N.M. If a major car manufacturer were to design a similarly out-of-this-world vehicle, what name should it give the auto?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "UFO car" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 2 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.