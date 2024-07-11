The Week contest: Ant doctors
This week's question: German researchers have observed carpenter ants using their mouth parts to lick one another's minor wounds clean — and to perform lifesaving amputations on more serious injuries. If a TV network were to create an all-ant medical drama, what title should it give the show?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Chess team
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Ant doctors" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 26 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
