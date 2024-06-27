The Week contest: Chess team
This week's question: Employees of Silicon Valley and Wall Street giants, including Google and Goldman Sachs, recently faced off at a chess match, with teams aiming to prove their employer's intellectual superiority. If you could name the chess team for a major corporation, what would you call it?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Hot dog memoir
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Chess team" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 19 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - July 5 / July 12, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 5 / July 12, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 5 / July 12, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 5 / July 12, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Could World War III start in the Philippines?
Today's Big Question Clashes bring U.S., China closer to conflict
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - July 5 / July 12, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 5 / July 12, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - July 5 / July 12, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - July 5 / July 12, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 June
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - June 28, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 28, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Hot dog memoir
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - June 28, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 28, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 8 - 14 June
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - June 21, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 21, 2024
By The Week Staff Published