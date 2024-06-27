This week's question: Employees of Silicon Valley and Wall Street giants, including Google and Goldman Sachs, recently faced off at a chess match, with teams aiming to prove their employer's intellectual superiority. If you could name the chess team for a major corporation, what would you call it?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Chess team" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 19 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.