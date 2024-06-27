A game of chess
This week's question: Employees of Silicon Valley and Wall Street giants, including Google and Goldman Sachs, recently faced off at a chess match, with teams aiming to prove their employer's intellectual superiority. If you could name the chess team for a major corporation, what would you call it? 

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Hot dog memoir

