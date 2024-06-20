Joey Chestnut
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo hold 63 and 40 hotdogs after winning the Nathan's Famous 4th of July 2022 hot dog eating contest
This week's question: Competitive eating star Joey Chestnut has been banned from Nathan's July 4 Hot Dog Eating Contest — which he has won 16 times — after striking a sponsorship deal with vegan hot dog maker Impossible Foods. If Chestnut were to write a memoir defending his decision to shill for fake franks, what should the book be titled?

