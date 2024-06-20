The Week contest: Hot dog memoir
This week's question: Competitive eating star Joey Chestnut has been banned from Nathan's July 4 Hot Dog Eating Contest — which he has won 16 times — after striking a sponsorship deal with vegan hot dog maker Impossible Foods. If Chestnut were to write a memoir defending his decision to shill for fake franks, what should the book be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Lawsuit song
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Hot dog memoir" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 5/July 12 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
