This week's question: A California man is suing Madonna for subjecting him to "pornography without warning," claiming he was left traumatized by suggestive onstage dancing at one of the Queen of Pop's recent concerts. If Madonna were to rewrite one of her hits to address the plaintiff's claims, what title should she give the song?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Lagoon lot

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lawsuit song" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 18. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 28 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 21. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.