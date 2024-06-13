Madonna
Madonna performs onstage in Brazil
By
published

This week's question: A California man is suing Madonna for subjecting him to "pornography without warning," claiming he was left traumatized by suggestive onstage dancing at one of the Queen of Pop's recent concerts. If Madonna were to rewrite one of her hits to address the plaintiff's claims, what title should she give the song?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Lagoon lot

