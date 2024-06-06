The Golden Gate Bridge
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco
(Image credit: Dan Kurtzman / Getty Images)
This week's question: An entirely underwater 10,000-square-foot lot in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought sight unseen by its current owner, is on the market for $400,000. In seven or fewer words, come up with a real estate listing that will tempt buyers into bidding on this lagoon-bottom property.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pet flights 

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

