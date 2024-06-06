The Week contest: Lagoon lot
This week's question: An entirely underwater 10,000-square-foot lot in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought sight unseen by its current owner, is on the market for $400,000. In seven or fewer words, come up with a real estate listing that will tempt buyers into bidding on this lagoon-bottom property.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pet flights
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lagoon lot" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Texas' anti-porn crusade is gaining traction
Under the Radar Attorney General Ken Paxton's push to purge cyberporn from Texas is becoming a model for other red states with similar agendas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
Pronatalists stir controversy in era of falling birth rates
Talking POint Are the movement's members creating an 'army of like-minded people?'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
-
Vermont becomes first state to make fossil fuel companies pay for climate change
In the Spotlight The 'climate superfund' law is the first of its kind in the United States
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 25 - 31 May
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - June 7, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 7, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - June 7, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 7, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Pet flights
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 18 - 24 May
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - May 31, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 31, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - May 31, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 31, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Insufficient Kyles
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published