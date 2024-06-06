

This week's question: An entirely underwater 10,000-square-foot lot in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought sight unseen by its current owner, is on the market for $400,000. In seven or fewer words, come up with a real estate listing that will tempt buyers into bidding on this lagoon-bottom property.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pet flights

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lagoon lot" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.