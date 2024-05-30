This week's question: A luxury airline catering to dogs has taken its inaugural flight, with owners paying $6,000 each to have their pooches ferried from New York to Los Angeles by BARK Air. In seven words or fewer, come up with a job listing for a flight attendant at this high-class canine carrier.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Pet flights" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 14 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.