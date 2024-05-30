A dog
A dog looks out of an airplane window
(Image credit: Ryan Jello / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: A luxury airline catering to dogs has taken its inaugural flight, with owners paying $6,000 each to have their pooches ferried from New York to Los Angeles by BARK Air. In seven words or fewer, come up with a job listing for a flight attendant at this high-class canine carrier.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Insufficient Kyles

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Puzzles And Quizzes From The Magazine Contest
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸