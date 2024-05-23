A gathering of people
A large gathering of people with the same name in the City of Kyle, Texas
(Image credit: City of Kyle / Texas via AP)
By
published

This week's question: An attempt to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with the same name failed when only 706 Kyles congregated in Kyle, Texas — far short of the 2,325 Ivans who got together in Bosnia in 2017. In seven or fewer words, come up with a caption for a mass selfie of disappointed Kyles.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Disney working 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Puzzles And Quizzes From The Magazine Contest
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸