The Week contest: Insufficient Kyles
This week's question: An attempt to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with the same name failed when only 706 Kyles congregated in Kyle, Texas — far short of the 2,325 Ivans who got together in Bosnia in 2017. In seven or fewer words, come up with a caption for a mass selfie of disappointed Kyles.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Disney working
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Insufficient Kyles" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 7 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 31. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
