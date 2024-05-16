This week's question: Some remote workers have started using Disney World and its many onsite cafes as a co-working space. If Disney were to build a new theme park ride that could be enjoyed by guests who are busy tapping away on their laptops, what would it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Undressed wedding

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Disney working" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 31 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.