The Week contest: Disney working
This week's question: Some remote workers have started using Disney World and its many onsite cafes as a co-working space. If Disney were to build a new theme park ride that could be enjoyed by guests who are busy tapping away on their laptops, what would it be called?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Undressed wedding
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Disney working" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 31 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
'If the election is thrown to the House, 2024 could be a watershed year for American democracy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
How to read polls like a pro
In Depth Sorting through the noise and controversies of modern survey research
By David Faris Published
-
US overdose deaths fell in 2023, still topped 100k
Speed Read New CDC data shows drug overdose deaths dropped for the first time in five years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 4 - 10 May
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - May 17, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 17, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - May 17, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 17, 2024
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Undressed wedding
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 27 April - 3 May
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - May 10, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 10, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - May 10, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 10, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Sheep spray
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published