The Week contest: Unclothed biking
This week's question: A pair of British nudists — a man and a woman who are platonic friends — have just completed a six-day, 260-mile tandem bike ride across southwest England. If a TV network were to give these clothes-free cyclists their own travel series, what family-friendly title should it give the show?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Coworker email
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Unclothed biking" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 1. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 11 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 4. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
