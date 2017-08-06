10 things you need to know today: August 6, 2017

Iran lobbies Europe for nuclear deal support

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday warned the United States against breaking the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal and asked members of the European Union to put their weight behind maintaining the arrangement. "Those who want to tear apart the JCPOA should know that they would also be tearing apart their political life," Rouhani said during his inaugural speech, decrying the U.S. under President Trump as an "unreliable partner." Trump claims Iran is violating the "spirit" of the deal, though his administration has certified Iran is complying.