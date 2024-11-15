Quiz of The Week: 9 - 15 November
Quiz of The Week: 9 - 15 November
Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Prosecutors in Marine Le Pen's embezzlement trial have said the French politician should be banned from running for office for how long if found guilty?
- 1 year
- 5 years
- 10 years
- Life
2. Which US historical figure was awarded the rank of brigadier general in the Maryland National Guard?
- Harriet Tubman
- Frederick Douglass
- Susan B. Anthony
- Cesar Chavez
3. The prime minister of which Caribbean country was unceremoniously ousted by its transitional ruling council?
- Cuba
- Haiti
- Grenada
- Dominican Republic
4. Yale University is getting a new course dedicated to which pop star?
- Justin Bieber
- Harry Styles
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
5. Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended over a video in which he could be heard insulting which manager?
- Jurgen Klopp
- Pep Guardiola
- Mikel Arteta
- Mauricio Pochettino
6. A US Air National Guard member has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for what?
- Leaking classified documents
- Drug trafficking
- Illegally selling firearms
- Bribery
7. A search has been launched to find a woman who infiltrated what formerly all-male society by posing as a teenage boy?
- The Magic Circle
- Mensa
- The Bullingdon Club
- Ancient Order of Druids
8. King Charles attended the world premiere of which movie, after meeting some of the cast at a reception at Buckingham Palace?
- "Paddington in Peru"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Heretic"
- "Wicked"
9. Which X rival has acquired more than one million new users since the US election?
- Threads
- Bluesky
- Mastodon
- Truth Social
10. Who did Donald Trump name as his pick for United Nations ambassador?
- Elise Stefanik
- Lee Zeldin
- Stephen Miller
- Tom Homan
1. 5 years
A ban on running for office would scupper Le Pen's dream of a fourth – and this time likely successful – run at the French presidency in 2027. She has denied misusing EU funds for party work, and has claimed the charges against her and other members of her far-right National Rally party are politically motivated.
2. Harriet Tubman
Abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery in 1849 and led over 70 enslaved Black people to freedom, was posthumously awarded the rank of brigadier general in the Maryland National Guard, 161 years after she became the first woman to oversee an American military action during a time of war.
3. Haiti
Garry Conille was dismissed by the cross-party committee currently filling the role of president, which has been vacant since the assassination of Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Conille, appointed by the council in June, said in an open letter that his removal was "outside any legal and constitutional framework".
4. Beyoncé
A new course focused on Queen B will be on the syllabus this upcoming spring semester at the Ivy League university. The class, titled "Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition History, Culture, Theory & Politics Through Music", will use her work as a lens through which to "examine Black intellectual thought and activism".
5. Jurgen Klopp
Coote has been suspended over the derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club's former manager. One of the alleged comments refers to the German coach's nationality, which could also land Coote in hot water with the Football Association.
6. Leaking classified documents
Jack Teixeira was sentenced to 15 years for leaking classified defence information on Discord, containing secret information on how the US transported military equipment to Ukraine and how it would be used. He posted sensitive details nearly every day for more than a year.
7. The Magic Circle
Sophie Lloyd duped her way into the then all-male magicians' society in 1990 by disguising herself as a teenage boy named Raymond. She was expelled 18 months later when she revealed her true identity after the club voted to accept female magicians. Despite the rule change, she was kicked out for using "deliberate deception".
8. "Gladiator II"
The evening before the King's 76th birthday saw him walk the red carpet in Leicester Square for the world premiere of Ridley Scott's action-packed sequel to his 2000 swords and sandals blockbuster.
9. Bluesky
The exodus of users from X appears to be motivated by changes to blocking and a flood of "misinformation and offensive posts" on the platform, said The Guardian, as well as more general concerns over owner Elon Musk's role in the forthcoming Trump administration.
10. Elise Stefanik
Donald Trump named Republican representative Elise Stefanik as his United Nations ambassador pick. Trump's early appointments highlight his focus on favouring loyalists who support his policies, especially on foreign and immigration issues.
