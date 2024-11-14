David Coote and football's referee reckoning

Derogatory comments by Premier League official have led to questions about referees' integrity

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp argues with official David Coote
The video appears to show Coote making foul-mouthed comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended over a leaked video that appears to show him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club's former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The refereeing body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), has suspended Coote with immediate effect while it investigates the matter.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans 

