Pentagon Discord leaker gets 15 years in prison

Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guard member, leaked classified military documents

Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years for Pentagon leaks
Teixeira posted classified information on the social media app nearly every day for more than a year
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A federal judge in Boston Tuesday sentenced Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guard member who leaked classified military documents on Discord, to 15 years in prison. Teixeira, 22, was arrested in April 2023 and pleaded guilty in March to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act. Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston office, called Teixeira "one of the most prolific leakers of classified information in American history."

