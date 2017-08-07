10 things you need to know today: August 7, 2017

Pence slams Times article on his 2020 plans

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday denounced a New York Times report suggesting that he was positioning himself to run for president in 2020, calling the report "absurd" and "disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team." The Times article said Pence was among several Republicans who appeared to be gearing up for possible runs as President Trump struggles with low poll numbers and intensifying investigations into possible collusion by some of his associates with Russia in its effort to interfere in last year's presidential election. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said the only campaign Pence was preparing for in 2020 was for re-election as vice president. Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhodes said the paper was "confident in the accuracy of our reporting."