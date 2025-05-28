Donald Trump and JD Vance await their next Oval Office visitor | May 28 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include the Big Beautiful Bill's impact on Medicare and Medicaid, Donald Trump and JD Vance plotting in the Oval Office, Russia's expansionist plans, and Trump's phone call with Vladimir Putin.

This political cartoon is titled "BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL". Donald Trump is drawn as a large, angry-looking bird dropping two small, scared people labeled "MEDICAID" and "MEDICARE" into a nest. In the nest, three hungry baby birds with open mouths wear top hats labeled "TAX," "CUTS," and "RICH."

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man in a suit and hat, carrying a briefcase, stands outside a church looking at a sign. A woman and a small child are walking towards the church entrance. The sign in front of the church reads, "Today's sermon: The stock market giveth, the stock market taketh away."

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

