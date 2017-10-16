10 things you need to know today: October 16, 2017

Austrian conservative wins as voters shift to the right

Early results from Austria's Sunday election indicate that Sebastian Kurz, a 31-year-old conservative, has been elected as the country's next chancellor. "We have been given a great responsibility by the voters today. We should be aware of that and that people are putting a lot of hope in our movement. There is a lot to do. It's about establishing a new political style in our country," said Kurz, Europe's youngest leader. Sunday's election came under close scrutiny as Europeans watched to see whether populist far-right parties would surge in Austria as they have in several other countries. Immigration dominated Austria's campaign, as it did in other countries. Kurz has taken a hard line, calling for limits on the number of refugees allowed into Europe.