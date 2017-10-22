10 things you need to know today: October 22, 2017

Carter willing to negotiate in North Korea

Former President Jimmy Carter would be willing to travel to North Korea for negotiations to avoid nuclear catastrophe, he told The New York Times in an article published Sunday. "I would go, yes," Carter said, explaining that he, like many, is "afraid, too, of a situation" sparked by the war of words between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "They want to save their regime. And we greatly overestimate China's influence on North Korea," he added. Carter has offered his services to National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, but the Trump administration has yet to accept.