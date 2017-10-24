10 things you need to know today: October 24, 2017

Soldiers delayed call for help in Niger attack, general says

The American soldiers ambushed in Niger this month might have waited an hour to call for help from nearby French forces because they "thought they could handle the situation," Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday. He added that investigators were still looking into what happened in the attack, which left four Americans dead and two others wounded. Four Nigerien soldiers also were killed, and six were wounded. The unit, which included about a dozen members of an Army Special Forces unit and 30 Nigerien soldiers, was on a routine reconnaissance mission — Americans are under strict orders to avoid missions likely to involve contact with the enemy — when they were attacked by 50 Islamic State-affiliated militants.