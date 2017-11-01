10 things you need to know today: November 1, 2017

Netflix halts production of House of Cards

Netflix suspended filming of the sixth and final season of the hit drama House of Cards on Tuesday in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey. A day earlier, the streaming service had said it would drop production of the show after Season 6 was finished. Netflix and show producer Media Rights Capital said they decided to pause work on the show "to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew." Actor Anthony Rapp said that in 1986 when he was 14 Spacey made inappropriate advances. Spacey said he didn't remember the incident, but if it happened as Rapp described, he owed him the "sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."