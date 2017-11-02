10 things you need to know today: November 2, 2017

Utah nurse reaches $500,000 settlement over rough arrest

Alex Wubbels, the nurse shown in body-cam video being roughly arrested at a Salt Lake City hospital, has reached a $500,000 settlement with the city and the university that owns the hospital. The July footage showed Wubbels telling a detective that an agreement between police and the hospital prevented her from letting him draw blood from an unconscious patient. The detective, who has since been fired but is appealing, then handcuffs Wubbels and pulls her outside as she says she has done nothing wrong. Wubbels said she would use some of the money to help people involved in incidents to get access to police body camera footage. "The police have to police themselves," she said. "This is something I never would have expected to happen."