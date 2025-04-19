5 educational cartoons about the Harvard pushback

Artists take on academic freedom, institutional resistance, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a large, stone statue reminiscent of "The Thinker." The statue is bound with ropes and being pulled off a stone block labeled "Academic Freedom" by a golf cart driven by Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon, titled "IVY LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN," shows a college pennant on grass. The pennant features a Harvard logo where the "H" in Harvard completes the word "HANDS OFF!"

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

